

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) reported third quarter organic revenue of 573.9 million pounds, 6.7% ahead of last year. Organic revenue was 11.7% ahead when adjusting for the loss of the MOJ contract and reduced scope of the NHS Properties contract.



Nine-month organic revenue was 1.55 billion pounds, 4.3% cumulatively lower than prior year.



The Group said its fiscal year 20/21 revenue and operating profit before other items, including share of JVs and associates, will be higher than previously thought with revenue in the region of 2.4-2.5 billion pounds and operating profit before other items in the region of 57-61 million pounds.



