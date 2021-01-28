Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 27
[28.01.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|27.01.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|84,746.0000
|EUR
|0
|9,203,317.07
|108.5988
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|27.01.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|18,650.0000
|EUR
|0
|1,901,724.18
|101.9691
|21.01.21
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|27.01.21
|IE00BF2T2N67
|10,821.000
|GBP
|0
|1,052,921.81
|97.3036
|21.01.21
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross ETF
|27.01.21
|IE00BH059L74
|45,600.0000
|EUR
|0
|4,850,557.24
|106.3719
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|27.01.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|100,800.0000
|EUR
|0
|9,153,458.34
|90.8081
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB JPM Global CR VOL Prem Indx UCIT EUR
|27.01.21
|IE00BHPGG813
|1,019.0000
|EUR
|0
|10,429,055.10
|10,234.5977
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|27.01.21
|IE00BKP52691
|205,964.0000
|EUR
|0
|20,559,557.27
|99.8211
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|27.01.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|1,097,907.0000
|EUR
|0
|111,527,062.31
|101.5815
|21.01.21
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB North America CDX HY CR
SHRT ETF USD
|27.01.21
|IE00BH057J13
|18,000.0000
|USD
|0
|1,668,773.20
|92.7096
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|27.01.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|88,057.0000
|USD
|0
|9,254,854.63
|105.1007
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|27.01.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|10,904.0000
|GBP
|0
|1,148,798.57
|105.3557
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|27.01.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|80,336.0000
|EUR
|0
|8,415,681.90
|104.7560
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|27.01.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|412,500.0000
|EUR
|0
|41,041,530.11
|99.4946
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|27.01.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|2,626,000.0000
|EUR
|0
|26,203,055.96
|9.9783
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|27.01.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.0000
|SEK
|0
|1,009,257.67
|100.1248
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de