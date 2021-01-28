Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
PR Newswire
28.01.2021 | 09:16
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 27

[28.01.21]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF27.01.21IE00BG0J8M6684,746.0000EUR09,203,317.07108.5988

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF27.01.21IE00BG0J8L5918,650.0000EUR01,901,724.18101.969121.01.21

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF27.01.21IE00BF2T2N6710,821.000GBP01,052,921.8197.303621.01.21

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross ETF27.01.21IE00BH059L7445,600.0000EUR04,850,557.24106.3719

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short27.01.21IE00BH05CB83100,800.0000EUR09,153,458.3490.8081
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB JPM Global CR VOL Prem Indx UCIT EUR27.01.21IE00BHPGG8131,019.0000EUR010,429,055.1010,234.5977
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF27.01.21IE00BKP52691205,964.0000EUR020,559,557.2799.8211
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF27.01.21IE00BL6XZW69 1,097,907.0000EUR0111,527,062.31101.581521.01.21

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB North America CDX HY CR
SHRT ETF USD		27.01.21IE00BH057J1318,000.0000USD01,668,773.2092.7096
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD27.01.21IE00BMDWWS8588,057.0000USD09,254,854.63105.1007
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD27.01.21IE00BN0T9H7010,904.0000GBP01,148,798.57105.3557
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD27.01.21IE00BKX90X6780,336.0000EUR08,415,681.90104.7560
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF27.01.21IE00BMQ5Y557412,500.0000EUR041,041,530.1199.4946
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF27.01.21IE00BN4GXL632,626,000.0000EUR026,203,055.969.9783
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF27.01.21IE00BN4GXM7010,080.0000SEK01,009,257.67100.1248
