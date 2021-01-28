

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place Plc (STJ.L) issued an update on new business inflows and funds under management for the three months ended 31 December 2020. Net inflows were 2.29 billion pounds compared to 2.44 billion pounds, previous year. Closing funds under management was 129.34 billion pounds compared to 116.99 billion pounds, a year ago.



Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said: 'In the final quarter, St. James's Place delivered another robust set of new business results. Gross inflows for the quarter totalled 4.02 billion pounds, representing growth of 1% against the same period in 2019. For the year, gross inflows of 14.33 billion pounds are just 5% lower than 2019.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ST JAMESS PLACE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de