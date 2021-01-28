MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi plc

28 January 2021

Retirement of Stephen Harris

Mondi Group announces that Stephen Harris, Mondi's Senior Independent Director, has informed the Board of his decision to retire. Stephen will step down from the Board of Mondi plc at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2021.

Mondi's Chair, Philip Yea, commented:

"I would like to take the opportunity, on behalf of the Mondi Board, to thank Stephen for his significant contribution to Mondi since his appointment in 2011. Stephen has played a key role in his nine years on the Board, initially as a non-executive director and chair of the Sustainable Development Committee, and latterly as Senior Independent Director. His extensive experience in engineering and manufacturing and his CEO background have provided valuable insight to the Board during his tenure. We wish him all the best for the future."

We are pleased that with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, Stephen Young, an independent non-executive director and current chair of the Audit Committee, will succeed Stephen as Senior Independent Director.

Further information:

Pursuant to section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006, we advise that Stephen Harris will receive payment of his normal fees for the period to his retirement date of 6 May 2021. No other remuneration payments or payment for loss of office have been or will be made in connection with his retirement.

