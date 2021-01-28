Globalization Partners Announces Plans to Add 150 New Positions across EMEA in 2021

New team members to support accelerated interest in hiring global remote talent

GALWAY, Ireland, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners , which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its AI-driven, automated and fully compliant global Employer of Record platform, today announced significant momentum in 2020 with 70 percent year-over-year customer growth and a record number of net new sales. As a result, the company plans to hire 150 employees in EMEA in 2021 to support the unprecedented demand for its solution.

"Things have changed permanently; we have witnessed the progression of remote work leap forward 10 or 15 years in 2020," said Diane Albano, chief revenue officer, Globalization Partners. "Companies are thinking differently, and as more and more look to hire the best talent no matter where they are located, they are seizing the opportunity that comes with hiring global remote teams."

This statement is confirmed by Nick Adams, vice president, EMEA, Globalization Partners, who says, "This year we have signed key partnerships with leaders in payroll, accounting, legal, and many other industries. We have also grown both revenue and our employee base not just in the United Kingdom but also across the Nordics, Israel, Belgium, and South Africa, and we expect this momentum to accelerate in 2021."

To support demand for its solution, Globalization Partners doubled its internal global employee headcount in 2020 and is planning to double its workforce once again by the end of 2021 to approximately 600 employees. In 2021, the EMEA team will hire positions across teams including business development, sales and marketing, finance, and many others.

"Our London office has been working with Globalization Partners since 2019 to hire the talent we need quickly and easily across a wide range of geographies including Singapore, Estonia, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands," said Nathan Jeune-Manning, head of people partnering, Snyk. "As a developer-first security company that helps software-driven businesses develop fast and stay secure, Globalization Partners is enabling us to focus on that mission while making it easy to compliantly hire team members in new markets as the demand for our solution accelerates."

Globalization Partners was named Global Employer Record (EOR) industry leader by independent analyst firm NelsonHall. As an EOR, Globalization Partners serves as the legal Employer of Record for its customers hiring internationally. The company's business model is to hire employees on behalf of its customers in countries where the customer isn't registered to do business. The platform frees up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members while not having to navigate complex legal issues - thus enabling companies to move faster into new territories so they can be more competitive internationally.

To find out more about open positions, please visit: Careers at Globalization Partners.

