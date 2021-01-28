Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
28.01.2021 | 10:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund (share class)

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 1 February 2021. 





ISIN            DK0061419199                            
--------------------------------------------------------
Name            Wealth Invest AKL TimeInv Sust Opportu P
--------------------------------------------------------
Submarket       Investeringsforeninger / UCITS          
--------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID   198678                                  
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name      WEITISOP                                
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency        DKK                                     
--------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency  DKK                                     
--------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837416
