Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
GlobeNewswire
28.01.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Insplorion AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (29/21)

On request of Insplorion AB, company registration number 556798-8760, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from January 29, 2021. 


Shares

Short name:                     INSP                    
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed:  12,992,060              
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                      SE0006994943            
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                      1                       
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                  215439                  
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:    556798-8760             
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8       
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                       SSME                    
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:               SEK                     
--------------------------------------------------------



Equity rights

Short name:              INSP TO1                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants to    321,252                                                
 be listed:                                                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Issue price SEK 11,5.                                  
                         1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1,033  
                          new share in Insplorion AB                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:     January 22, 2021 - February 5, 2021.                   
                         January 22, 2022 - February 5, 2022                    
                         January 22, 2023 - February 5, 2023                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:        February 1, 2023                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0010869784                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1                                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:           215449                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          First North STO/8                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME                                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK                                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code  Name      
----------------
10    Technology
----------------
1010  Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
