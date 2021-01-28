Investis Digital Awarded G-Cloud and DOS5 Framework Agreements

Supplier status accelerates the procurement process for digital-first solutions for the UK public sector

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced they have been named as a supplier on both the Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) Digital Outcomes & Specialist 5 (DOS5) and the G-Cloud 12 framework.

The DOS5 and G-Cloud 12 frameworks aim to ease the burden for those in the public sector and help them to find and engage validated specialists who have gone through a rigorous vetting process. As pre-approved specialists, UK public sector organisations, including central government, local councils, NHS trusts and other bodies will have access to Investis Digital's award-winning digital transformation solutions and their seasoned experts for Drupal Support, development, creative, reporting and analytics.

Adrian Goodliffe, Senior Managing Director, Europe, noted "Investis Digital is delighted to have been awarded a place on the DOS5 and G-Cloud 12 frameworks. Our teams bring a unique blend of humanity and digital expertise to serve these valued institutions with best-in-class solutions and service."

As organisations pivot their digital strategy as a result of lessons learned from the pandemic of 2020, Investis Digital is optimally primed to partner and support in-house public sector delivery teams through our proprietary Connected Content approach, world class Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service.

"We look forward to continuing our work with the public sector to reduce complexity, boost innovation and bring cost efficiency to their digital strategy. Being awarded a place on these frameworks is a testament to our commitment to supporting organisations who lead with purpose, and our proven ability to build digital reliance," commented Dan McNamara, Director, Business Development at Investis Digital.

Investis Digital has a history of providing high performance solutions that deliver measurable outcomes in the public sector. From local authority with Bracknell Forest Council to higher education with the University of Oxford, the company is well positioned to create cost-effective, scalable, and secure digital experiences.

Investis Digital's services are available through DOS5, and also for the following services on G-Cloud 12:

Discovery, UX & Design

Drupal Development

Drupal Support and Maintenance

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Over time we've gained deep sector knowledge, invested in leading technologies, and built lasting and trusted relationships with more than 1600 global companies, including Ascential, Anglo American, Rolls-Royce, Fruit of the Loom and Vodafone.

Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance.

We tell?brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message.

We build and run?intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service.

We find the audiences that matter most through powerful performance marketing solutions that optimise and amplify your brand across all touchpoints.

This unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 500 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit:? www.InvestisDigital.com ?

