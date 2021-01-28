DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2021 / 10:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 27/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 68.6071 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44488 CODE: TPHG =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 92458 EQS News ID: 1163990 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 04:22 ET (09:22 GMT)