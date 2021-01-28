

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, the European Commission is slated to issue euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 89.5 in January from 90.4 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.32 against the yen, 1.0771 against the franc, 0.8877 against the pound and 1.2108 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

