YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global Launches Exhibition About Legendary Artist Joan Miró

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that YDreams Global, a subsidiary of YDX Innovation, and The Santander Lighthouse, a center of culture, entrepreneurship, entertainment, and gastronomy, has partnered to present the exhibition "The Wonderful Garden of Miró" (the "Exhibition"). The Exhibition launches tomorrow, January 29th in Sao Paulo, Brazil and will be open to the public until May 5, 2021.

The Exhibition was previously announced by the Company in a release on July 13th, 2020 and was produced by YDreams Global, presented by the Ministry of Tourism and sponsored by Santander via the Culture Incentive Law. The project is also supported by the Special Secretariat of Culture, Ministry of Tourism and Lighthouse Santander São Paulo; curatorship by Aline Sultani, Karina Israel and Paulo Solano.

"This is our second exhibition in partnership with Santander Lighthouse and we can't wait to open to the public. During these difficult times, art and entertainment are crucial to restore a sense of normality and we are delivering some of our best work while still respecting health and safety protocols. Our previous exhibition with Santander Lighthouse brought over 100,000 visitors, I believe we can surpass that number even with the restricted flow to the space."- stated Karina Israel - COO of YDX Innovation and co-curator of the exhibition.

The Catalan Joan Miró is among the most notable artists of the 20th century and associated with the concepts of Surrealism, Cubism and Fauvism. The exhibition, designed to children, brings an immersive experience divided into eight environments, presenting a playful journey inspired by the works and lithographs of the series Wonders with Acrostic Variations in the Garden of Miró, by the Spanish poet Rafael Alberti.

Using different technologies to create several sensory experiences, the eight areas of the exhibition were inspired by this work created on the literary tribute that Raphael, belonging to the Andalusian group of the generation of 1927, provided to Miró and his wife Pilar, a trip to an imaginary garden full of flowers, exotic plants, birds, insects, small animals, gnomes, the sun, the moon, and the stars.

All interactive activations installed at the exhibition will respect all health requirements and safety protocols to provide a safe experience to the public.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: number of visitors to the exhibition. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Transaction, including: that the Company's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and VR; the inability to bring Virtual Reality to consumers directly and offer expertise in immersive technologies; and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Company, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626481/YDreams-Global-Launches-Exhibition-About-Legendary-Artist-Joan-Mir