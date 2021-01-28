

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corp. (ATE), a Japanese manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, reported Thursday that its nine-month net income attributable to owners of the parent declined 5.7 percent to 36.52 billion yen from 38.71 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 183.91 yen, down from 194.62 yen a year ago.



Operating income decreased 2 percent to 46.18 billion yen from 47.13 billion yen last year.



However, net sales for the period rose 7 percent to 222.17 billion yen from last year's 207.67 billion yen.



Looking ahead to fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Advantest now projects attributable net income of 61.5 billion yen, operating income of 67 billion yen, and net sales of 305 billion yen.



Earlier, Advantest forecast full-year attributable net income of 42.5 billion yen, operating income of 52.50 billion yen, and net sales of 275.00 billion yen.



In the previous year, attributable net income was 53.53 billion yen, operating income was 58.71 billion yen, and net sales were 275.89 billion yen.



Further, the company announced year-end dividend forecast of 57 yen per share, resulting in total annual dividend of 95 yen per share.



