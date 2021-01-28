Goods valued above 100.000 Euro to be distributed to people in need living in Bavaria. TREKSTOR CEO asking other companies to get active as well.

Today the TREKSTOR GmbH, the manufacturer behind the blnk branded healthcare products, completed delivery of 100.000 FFP2 class respirators to the Tafel Deutschland. This is a reaction to the increased demand for certified PPE products created by both decisions of the federal government as well as the FFP2 mandate active in the state of Bavaria.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005522/en/

A volunteer at Tafel Bayern takes possession of and inspects the donated FFP2 respirators. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As a German company, which mainly exists today due to the sales of entry-level PCs and tablets to price-sensitive customers in the past, we are aware of our responsibility to our fellow citizens", Shimon Szmigiel, CEO of TREKSTOR, explains. "Many of them are lagging the financial prowess to purchase high quality protective equipment, a state that is worsened by lay-offs and short-time work arrangements."

Therefore, TREKSTOR decided on short notice to donate 50.000 packs containing 2 pcs of its own blnk brand model BL-03N FFP2 respirators, which are normally sold to government, hospital and care facilities. As do all FFP2 respirators, it filters =94% of particles, in the COVID-19 relevant comparison with NaCL, the masks even performed above the 99% mark.

"The selection of Tafel Deutschland as our partner was very easy", adds Shimon Szmigiel. This is due to existing infrastructure and experience when it comes to distributing food, which makes the Tafel to a unique distribution network. Based on the agreement, the respirators were delivery to a central warehouse in Nurnberg and will from there be distributed to the 168 locations in Bavaria according to demand.

Jochen Brühl, Chairman of Tafel Deutschland: "We are delighted for this wonderful support. People in poverty are especially affected by this crisis. As important as the mask mandate is, it is a financial burden for poor people. Around 1.6 million people rely on our food banks, among them 430.000 retirees and up to 500.000 children and youths. The donation by TREKSTOR helps them to protect themselves while also relieving some of the financial pressure. For that, we are very thankful."

TREKSTOR is aware, that this donation is literally only a drop in the ocean, which is why Shimon Szmigiel appeals to all other businesses: "If you are active in the same areas we are or if you are not, take heart, temporarily forget about profit, and do something good."

About TREKSTOR blnk Healthcare

TREKSTOR, known as one of Europe's leading consumer electronics manufacturers based in Bensheim, Germany, has been active in the healthcare space with its brand blnk starting March 2020, helping to stop the spread of the virus via face masks, disinfectants and other protective equipment. The company is selling equally to government institutions and the army alongside direct sales to care facilities, hospitals, pharmacies, and end-consumers.

About Tafel Deutschland e.V.

The 950 charitable food banks in Germany collect impeccable surplus food from retailers and manufacturers and distribute it regularly to more than 1.6 million poor people across the country. In doing so, they create a balance between waste and poverty. With around 60,000 volunteers who are involved in the food banks, the food banks are one of the largest socio-ecological movements in Germany. The food banks are organized in the umbrella organization Tafel Deutschland e. V.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005522/en/

Contacts:

For press inquiries:

Mr. Simon Wiedemann

pr@blnk-healthcare.com.