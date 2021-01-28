Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund (share class)

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 1 February 2021. ISIN DK0061419199 -------------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest AKL TimeInv Sust Opportu P -------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 215517 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name WEITISOP -------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837437