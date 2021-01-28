

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Even as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are falling in the United States, the daily death rates returned to alarming heights.



For two consecutive days the country reported more than 4000 fatalities due to the deadly disease.



With 4101 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the pandemic rose to 429195, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University. More than one fifth of the deaths occurred in California - 706. It is poised to overtake New York as the worst affected state in the U.S. in terms of COVID deaths.



COVID-19 deaths are rising by 10 percent or more in 21 states across the U.S., according to COVID Tracking Project. Deaths are rising fastest in the West and South, it wrote on Twitter.



With 155000 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the last 24 hours, total cases in the U.S. increased to 25598060. The 7-day average for COVID-19 cases is the lowest since November 30 and has fallen by more than 30 percent from its peak on January 12.



The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is decreasing in every major U.S. region. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country dropped to the lowest figure in 44 days. 107,444 people are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection, which is the fewest since December 14. Out of this, 20,497 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units. The numbers reached a peak of 132,474 on January 6.



Out of 1.6 million tests conducted on Wednesday, 8.92 percent people tested positive.



Currently 54 percent of the vaccine doses supplied nationwide have been used and 6.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose, COVID Tracking Project said.



Among major COVID-related news in other parts of the world: Two Australian states - South Australia and Queensland - will lift their travel restrictions to New South Wales after it managed to control a Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney.



Thailand police arrested 89 foreigners on suspicion of violating Covid-19 rules.



Starting Friday, Colombia will suspend passenger flights to and from Brazil for 30 days in an effort to contain the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in Brazil.



England's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said at a news conference that about one in 55 people in the United Kingdom have been affected by coronavirus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de