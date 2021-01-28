JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")





Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stDecember 2020 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st December 2020 US$ 3.81

JZCP's NAV at 31 December 2020 is $3.81 per share ($4.36 at 30 November 2020), the decrease in NAV per share of (55) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (52) cents (see below), expenses and finance costs of (2) cents and net foreign exchange losses of (1) cent.

In December 2020, the Company sold its interests in certain US micro-cap portfolio companies (the "Secondary Sale). The Secondary Sale was structured as a sale and contribution to a newly formed fund, JZHL Secondary Fund LP. The Company received consideration of: (i) Cash Consideration, being $90 million (less fees and expenses); and (ii) a special limited partner interest in the newly formed fund which is currently valued at$41.0 million. As previously reported, adding this figure to the cash consideration received has resulted in a write down to the Company's net asset value of (52 cents).

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st December 2020:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 419,334 Cash and cash equivalents 69,774 Other receivables 232 Total Assets 489,340 Liabilities ZDP shares - Maturity date - 1st October 2022 72,028 CULS - Maturity date - 30th July 2021 51,262 Senior debt facility - Maturity date - 12th June 2021 68,730 Other payables 2,057 Total Liabilities 194,077 Net Assets 295,263 Number of Ord shares in issue at period end 77,474,175 Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $3.81



Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com