JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 28
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stDecember 2020 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st December 2020
|US$ 3.81
JZCP's NAV at 31 December 2020 is $3.81 per share ($4.36 at 30 November 2020), the decrease in NAV per share of (55) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (52) cents (see below), expenses and finance costs of (2) cents and net foreign exchange losses of (1) cent.
In December 2020, the Company sold its interests in certain US micro-cap portfolio companies (the "Secondary Sale). The Secondary Sale was structured as a sale and contribution to a newly formed fund, JZHL Secondary Fund LP. The Company received consideration of: (i) Cash Consideration, being $90 million (less fees and expenses); and (ii) a special limited partner interest in the newly formed fund which is currently valued at$41.0 million. As previously reported, adding this figure to the cash consideration received has resulted in a write down to the Company's net asset value of (52 cents).
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st December 2020:
|Assets
|US$'000
|Private Investments
|419,334
|Cash and cash equivalents
|69,774
|Other receivables
|232
|Total Assets
|489,340
|Liabilities
|ZDP shares - Maturity date - 1st October 2022
|72,028
|CULS - Maturity date - 30th July 2021
|51,262
|Senior debt facility - Maturity date - 12th June 2021
|68,730
|Other payables
|2,057
|Total Liabilities
|194,077
|Net Assets
|295,263
|Number of Ord shares in issue at period end
|77,474,175
|Net Asset Value per Ordinary share
|$3.81
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com