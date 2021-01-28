Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 27-January-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 566.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 566.51p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 27-January-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 289.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 290.98p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 27-January-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue 343.63p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue 343.64p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 27-January-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 429.43p

INCLUDING current year revenue 429.43p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 27-January-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 214.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 214.50p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 27-January-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 164.32p

INCLUDING current year revenue 164.32p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 27-January-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.70p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 27-January-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 162.11p

INCLUDING current year revenue 162.11p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596