Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce initial assay results from the first three holes at its Aureus West Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. Holes are from Pad One, the furthest west of the three pads utilized in the 2020 drilling program. All holes intersected significant gold mineralization and new gold horizons were identified to a depth of 500 metres ("m") below surface, well below the current resource depth of approximately 150m. The Aureus West Project is located approximately one kilometre south from the Aureus East Gold Project. Ten holes were completed, totaling approximately 4,600m, in the 2020 drilling program.

Highlights:

Intersected high-grade intervals within multiple gold horizons. High-grade horizons include: AW-20-001 2.5m grading 13.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold including 0.5m grading 46.4 g/t gold AW-20-002 19m grading 1.3 g/t gold including 0.4m grading 59.8 g/t gold Encountered multiple gold zones from surface which extend to depth AW-20-001 intersected 114.5m grading 0.5 g/t gold AW-20-002 intersected 34.0m grading 0.5 g/t gold, 19m grading 1.32 g/t gold, and 31.5m grading 1.02 g/t gold

Depth extent of gold mineralization extended below previous drilling to three times the existing resource depth and remains open.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO commented, "We are very pleased with the initial assays from our Aureus West Phase One drilling program. These results confirm the extensive mineralization at this project showcasing both high-grade intervals and broad mineral horizons to depth in both holes. We are awaiting additional assay results from the balance of the program and will utilize those results to plan our Phase Two program."

Figure 1: A representative example of core showing visible gold in Hole AW-20-002 at 60.05m, which only assayed 0.68m @ 5.26 g/t gold despite the presence of visible gold. As such, the other half of the sample has been submitted to the lab for assaying.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/73029_7c7693026422b9a3_002full.jpg

Further to our experience gained on the Aureus East Project, where the gold mineralization typically includes a significant coarse gold component, as shown in Figure 1; there are situations where the assayed grade does not reflect anticipated values, based on visual assessments. The Company also encountered this same coarse gold component on the Aureus West Project. Ordinarily, core is split by saw to retain half for storage, and it is possible that the visible gold is not sampled. As such, the Company is now sending both sides of the core for assay. On the Aureus East Project, initial results from 21 samples indicate that overall average assay values are significantly increased when the complete sample is sent to the lab. The Company is also looking to drill larger diameter holes providing larger samples sizes going forward.

Figure 2. Aureus West cross section looking east.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/73029_7c7693026422b9a3_003full.jpg

The Aureus West gold exploration program is focused on growing gold resources which occur in stacked saddle reef quartz veins which follow the folded host rocks. The gold mineralization tends to exhibit thicker intersections along the fold axis of the anticlines. The system extends in an east-west direction and is replicated in a series of horizons to depth. To date the Company has confirmed that these horizons continue to a depth of at least 500m where the system remains open. Historical work indicates that the Aureus West gold mineralization continues for over 1.9km towards the west, and is also open in that direction. The eastern margin of the gold mineralization is constrained by the Harrigan-Cove fault, a significant regional structure. From the Aureus West gold trend, the Harrigan-Cove fault extends to the north west and separates the Aureus West and East gold systems, which are offset by approximately 1km of displacement (see Figure 3).

Figure 3. Plan map of Aureus West drillhole collar locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/73029_7c7693026422b9a3_004full.jpg

Table 1. Gold intersections from Aureus West

Drillhole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t AW-20-001 6.50 7.50 1.00 0.42 AW-20-001 12.75 13.55 0.80 1.39 AW-20-001 23.73 24.50 0.77 1.39 AW-20-001 28.50 30.00 1.50 2.28 AW-20-001 34.95 35.50 0.55 0.84 AW-20-001 63.75 66.25 2.50 13.2 including 64.55 65.07 0.52 46.4 AW-20-001 68.50 68.88 0.38 0.83 AW-20-001 78.33 80.45 2.12 0.50 AW-20-001 83.50 86.53 3.03 0.71 including 84.46 85.00 0.54 1.56 AW-20-001 109.47 224.00 114.53 0.50 AW-20-001 109.47 110.80 1.33 8.17 including 109.47 110.30 0.83 12.9 AW-20-001 117.25 118.25 1.00 4.34 AW-20-001 123.40 125.11 1.71 1.20 including 123.40 124.30 0.90 1.73 AW-20-001 127.28 129.75 2.47 0.87 including 127.28 128.12 0.84 1.80 AW-20-001 137.40 137.85 0.45 0.57 AW-20-001 139.72 140.16 0.44 0.80 AW-20-001 144.82 145.90 1.08 0.60 AW-20-001 148.88 153.35 4.47 3.75 including 150.46 153.35 2.89 5.59 including 150.46 151.08 0.62 14.1 AW-20-001 168.85 170.05 1.20 0.83 AW-20-001 185.35 187.35 2.00 0.52 AW-20-001 189.40 190.30 0.90 1.33 AW-20-001 191.85 194.90 3.05 0.58 AW-20-001 202.65 204.20 1.55 0.79 AW-20-001 209.25 213.60 4.35 0.40 AW-20-001 220.25 224.00 3.75 0.52 AW-20-001 249.85 251.00 1.15 1.28 AW-20-001 266.45 268.50 2.05 0.56 AW-20-001 382.20 382.90 0.70 0.85 AW-20-001 409.10 409.78 0.68 0.38 AW-20-001 413.00 414.45 1.45 1.19 AW-20-001 427.50 430.50 3.00 0.47









AW-20-002 7.60 8.60 1.00 1.24 AW-20-002 24.62 25.90 1.28 1.30 AW-20-002 36.00 70.00 34.00 0.50 AW-20-002 39.36 40.50 1.14 1.94 AW-20-002 41.85 43.53 1.68 0.99 AW-20-002 44.15 45.00 0.85 0.48 AW-20-002 59.92 60.60 0.68 5.26 AW-20-002 64.00 66.00 2.00 0.57 AW-20-002 68.30 69.00 0.70 7.14 AW-20-002 110.06 111.30 1.24 0.57 AW-20-002 124.92 126.22 1.30 0.59 AW-20-002 146.40 146.90 0.50 1.51 AW-20-002 183.45 202.40 18.95 1.32 including 196.15 198.00 1.85 12.1 including 196.15 196.50 0.35 59.8 AW-20-002 227.52 228.35 0.83 0.97 AW-20-002 294.22 325.70 31.48 1.02 including 294.22 295.77 1.55 2.68 including 300.90 305.00 4.10 0.79 including 303.15 304.10 0.95 1.24 including 318.10 319.05 0.95 4.36 including 318.10 318.55 0.45 7.82 including 324.85 325.70 0.85 20.7 AW-20-002 356.40 357.15 0.75 0.52 AW-20-002 361.80 362.23 0.43 0.95 AW-20-002 371.50 372.00 0.50 8.33 AW-20-002 387.85 388.35 0.50 0.63 AW-20-002 408.65 409.00 0.35 1.28 AW-20-002 414.65 415.10 0.45 7.40 AW-20-002 434.50 435.43 0.93 0.56 AW-20-002 440.70 441.20 0.50 1.38 AW-20-002 443.75 444.25 0.50 0.71 AW-20-002 484.00 494.40 10.40 1.81 including 492.94 493.94 1.00 13.6 AW-20-002 499.00 500.83 1.83 0.87









AW-20-003 10.00 11.00 1.00 3.64 AW-20-003 60.78 61.25 0.47 0.69

Gold grades in the table above are not capped and intervals may not represent true widths.

Table 2. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip Notes AW-20-001 547878 4978857 440 165 -76 Aureus West AW-20-002 547878 4978857 599 165 -78.5 Aureus West AW-20-003 547878 4978857 326 320 -57 Aureus West

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by Ni 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts: the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

