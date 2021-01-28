Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 27-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.63p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.64p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---