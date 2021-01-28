

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):



-Earnings: $1.24 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.32 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.65 in Q4 vs. -$3.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $607 million or $0.81 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.67 per share -Revenue: $10.71 billion in Q4 vs. $10.20 billion in the same period last year.



