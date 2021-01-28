

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2021.



The company said the improving visibility has enabled the management to reinstate guidance for 2021, although a wider than historical range has been provided to account for an operating environment that remains dynamic.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.15 to $9.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.70 to $9.85 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.71 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Despite challenging second half comparables, our 2021 outlook calls for positive organic growth, 11% adjusted EPS growth at the midpoint and another strong free cash flow performance,' said James Loree, Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO.



