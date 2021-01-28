

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $288 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $2.95 billion from $2.80 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $288 Mln. vs. $292 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.



