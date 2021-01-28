

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $135.89 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $144.18 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Tractor Supply reported adjusted earnings of $193.18 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.5% to $2.88 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q4): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.



