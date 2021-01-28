

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO):



-Earnings: -$0.36 billion in Q4 vs. $1.06 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.88 in Q4 vs. $2.58 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$429 million or -$1.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.42 per share -Revenue: $16.60 billion in Q4 vs. $27.88 billion in the same period last year.



