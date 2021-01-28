Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
GlobeNewswire
28.01.2021 | 12:53
First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 January 2021. 



Name:                         Nexcom                   
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                         DK0061417144             
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                   NEXCOM                   
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:                       10.899.805 shares        
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  20348046                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                   DKK 0.50                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                    1                        
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:               First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:              MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:                     DSME                     
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                 213765                   
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:

Industry       Supersector    
------------------------------
10 Technology  1010 Technology
------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837450
