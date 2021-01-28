First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 January 2021. Name: Nexcom ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417144 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXCOM ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 10.899.805 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 20348046 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213765 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837450