KEYWORDS STUDIOS

Management has confirmed that FY20 revenues and adjusted PBT will be marginally ahead of guidance, with revenues of €373m (guidance c €367m) and adjusted PBT of €55m (guidance c €52m). This outperformance has been driven by a strong close to the year, together with an additional revenue contribution from December's M&A. Given the headwinds from COVID-19 in FY20, underlying organic revenue growth of 12% (H120: 8.0%, FY19: 15.5%) is a hugely resilient performance. The group is set well for FY21 and, with a growing next-gen console base in FY22/23, the medium-term outlook appears bright. With net cash of c €100m, Keywords remains well placed to execute further M&A deals in FY21.

