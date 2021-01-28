

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $438.11 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $335.80 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $404.10 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $3.19 billion from $3.02 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $404.10 Mln. vs. $312.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $3.19 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

