Medscape, United Nations and Global Health Experts Collaborate to Educate Healthcare Professionals on COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape, the leading source of clinical news, health information, continuing medical education, and point-of-care tools for healthcare professionals (HCPs), together with collaborators including the United Nations COVID-19 Communications Response Initiative and leading global health experts, launched an educational learning center focused on advances in the prevention and management of COVID-19, including essential vaccine education.

Led by an expert steering committee with investigators from various vaccine trials, the Advances in Prevention and Management of COVID-19 Learning Center aims to ensure availability of the most transparent, independent, and culturally and geographically relevant education for HCPs.

"While the COVID-19 vaccines represent a moment of hope in a difficult time, the rapid pace of new information drives a need for education. In order to dispel misinformation and address the concerns of patients, clinicians need the most current information from a trusted source. We recognize our key role in providing that education and information to our worldwide membership of healthcare professionals," said Dr. John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer, WebMD (Medscape).

Building on Medscape's initial COVID-19 Learning Center that has reached more than 2 million learners worldwide, a variety of educational activities, tools, and resources are available and will continue to expand as COVID-19 prevention and management progresses, including:

Insights from global health experts on the latest developments, such as:

Vaccines



Diagnostic advances



Treating COVID-19 and comorbidities



Impact & outcomes

Education for multiple specialties and professions

Patient education resources

"We are pleased to be working with WebMD (Medscape) on this important collaboration to get accurate, factual, science-based information to healthcare professionals as part of our COVID-19 Communications Response efforts. This is a global pandemic and, as such, we need to ensure that all health professionals, worldwide, have access to the information they need to prevent and treat COVID-19," Robert Skinner, United Nations Department of Global Communication.

The activities in Advances in Prevention and Management of COVID-19 are available to Medscape's over five million members, and many include CME/CE credit. Medscape membership is available without charge.

Access Advances in Prevention and Management of COVID-19 at https://www.medscape.org/sites/advances/covid-19

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for healthcare professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About the United Nations COVID-19 Communications Response Initiative

In April, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres launched the UN COVID-19 Communications Response Initiative to ensure easy and timely access to science-based information, including facts, figures and guidance from across the UN System, while countering growing misinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of global efforts to tackle and recover from COVID-19, including in this critical stage of vaccinations, the UN Department of Global Communications collaborated with Purpose to launch Verified, a large-scale social mobilization campaign under the umbrella of the Response Initiative aimed at providing accurate, trusted information.

