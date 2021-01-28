

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported a fourth quarter loss per share, excluding special items, of $1.29 compared to profit of $0.98, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total operating revenues were $2.01 billion, down 64.9 percent from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $2.11 billion, for the quarter.



As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately $13.3 billion in cash and short-term investments and a fully available revolving credit line of $1.0 billion. As of December 31, 2020, the company had current and noncurrent debt obligations of $10.3 billion.



'Given the much-needed PSP Extension stimulus, we intend to avoid involuntary furloughs and pay cuts through 2021-preserving our unprecedented 50-year history of providing job security to Employees,' said Gary Kelly, CEO.



