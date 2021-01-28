

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.38 billion, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $2.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $5.31 billion from $5.43 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q4): $5.31 Bln vs. $5.43 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MCDONALDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de