

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $3.38 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $3.16 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 billion or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $27.71 billion from $28.40 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.62 Bln. vs. $3.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $27.71 Bln vs. $28.40 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMCAST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de