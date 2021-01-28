Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs", ticker ULTI), today announced that the lead investigator of the Company's NIPU Phase II clinical trial, Åslaug Helland from Oslo University Hospital, has presented a poster with an overview of the NIPU trial at the 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Singapore. For more information on the NIPU trial and the poster that was presented today, please refer to Ultimovacs corporate website.

About UV1

UV1 is a peptide-based vaccine inducing a specific T cell response against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. UV1 is being developed as an "off-the-shelf" therapeutic cancer vaccine which may serve as a platform for use in combination with other immunotherapy which requires an ongoing T cell response for their mode of action. UV1 has been tested in four phase I clinical trials which enrolled a total of 82 patients and has maintained a positive safety and tolerability profile as well as encouraging signals of efficacy.

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs' UV1 universal cancer vaccine candidate leverages the high prevalence of the human telomerase (hTERT) to be effective across the dynamic stages of the tumor's growth and its microenvironment. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens that are present in over 80% of all cancers, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor with the goal of activating an immune system cascade to increase anti-tumor responses. Ultimovacs' strategy is to clinically demonstrate UV1's impact in a range of cancers and in several immunotherapy combinations while expanding our pipeline of cancer vaccine therapies, convinced that a universal approach may be the key to achieving better outcomes for patients.

