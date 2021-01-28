

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales rose in December, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 14.3 percent month-on-month in December, after a 12.2 percent fall in November.



Retail sales grew 8.2 percent year-on-year in December, after a 4.3 percent decline in the previous month.



Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales increased by 12.7 percent monthly and rose 7.5 percent yearly in December.



The retail sales value gained 3.4 percent yearly in December and grew 14.7 percent from the previous month.



