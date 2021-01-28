

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK) said it increased its dividend by $0.08 to $1.00 per share on an annualized basis, up 9 percent year-over-year.



In accordance with the increase, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock, payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMCAST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de