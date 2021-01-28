

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $61.87 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $69.22 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $231.66 million from $221.58 million last year.



Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $61.87 Mln. vs. $69.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.35 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $231.66 Mln vs. $221.58 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $225 - $235 Mln



