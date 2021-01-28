Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
WKN: A0ET4X ISIN: FI0009013403 
28.01.2021 | 13:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in KONE (18/21)

The following information is based on the press release from KONE Oyj (KONE)
published on January 28, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of KONE has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for March 2, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR
0.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is March 3, 2021. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular
and gross return forwards in KONE (KNEBV3). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837471
