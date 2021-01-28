Anzeige
28.01.2021 | 13:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Nasdaq welcomes new Market Makers (19/21)

During Q4 2020 Nasdaq welcomed:

Morgan Stanley Europe SE as a new Market Maker in the Swedish single stock
derivatives segment. 

Swedbank AB as a new Market Maker in the Swedish Gross Return Future segment.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB as a Market Maker in the Norwegian index and
single stock derivatives segment. 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB as a Market Maker in the Swedish single stock
derivatives segment. 

They started quoting during Q4 2020.

A list of Market Makers and Liquidity Providers with their coverage is
available at the following link:
http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/equity-derivatives-market-makers 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837470
