NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Nasdaq welcomes new Market Makers (19/21)

During Q4 2020 Nasdaq welcomed: Morgan Stanley Europe SE as a new Market Maker in the Swedish single stock derivatives segment. Swedbank AB as a new Market Maker in the Swedish Gross Return Future segment. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB as a Market Maker in the Norwegian index and single stock derivatives segment. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB as a Market Maker in the Swedish single stock derivatives segment. They started quoting during Q4 2020. A list of Market Makers and Liquidity Providers with their coverage is available at the following link: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/equity-derivatives-market-makers For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837470