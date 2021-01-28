

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $407 million, or $4.46 per share. This compares with $248.6 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $4.49 billion from $4.11 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $407 Mln. vs. $248.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.46 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.85 -Revenue (Q4): $4.49 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.



