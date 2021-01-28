

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $374 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $612 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $4.42 billion from $4.26 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $612 Mln. vs. $610 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $4.42 Bln vs. $4.26 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARSH & MCLENNAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de