-Earnings: -$1.12 billion in Q4 vs. $0.06 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$8.85 in Q4 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$41.9 million or -$0.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.36 per share -Revenue: $658.3 million in Q4 vs. $1.02 million in the same period last year.



