

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):



-Earnings: -$2.18 billion in Q4 vs. $0.41 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.81 in Q4 vs. $0.95 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$2.21 billion or -$3.86 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.11 per share -Revenue: $4.03 billion in Q4 vs. $11.31 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de