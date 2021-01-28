TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update 9.2.2021

28/01/2021

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Investor Update

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday 9th February at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

For more information on how to register, please contact s.murphy@numis.com or events@twentyfouram.com