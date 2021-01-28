

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) reported a fourth quarter loss per share, excluding special items, of $3.86 compared to profit of $1.15, a year ago. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $4.11, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total operating revenues were $4.03 billion, down 64.4 percent from a year ago on a 53% reduction in total available seat miles. Analysts expected revenue of $3.88 billion, for the quarter.



American expects first-quarter system capacity to be down 45% year-on-year, with total revenue expected to be down 60 to 65%.



American Airlines Group ended fourth quarter with approximately $14.3 billion of total available liquidity. The company expects to end the first quarter with approximately $15.0 billion in total available liquidity.



To reduce costs, American incorporated more than $1.3 billion of permanent non-volume, non-fuel efficiency cost-saving measures into 2021 operating plan.



Shares of American Airlines Group were up 27% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



