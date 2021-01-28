Jushi Stock Up 411% YoY, Still UndervaluedJushi Holdings Inc (CNSX:JUSH, OTCMKTS:JUSHF) has been a stealth U.S. pot stock, rising 411% year-over-year. Despite the massive gains, JUSHF stock continues to take a back seat to other U.S. multistate marijuana operators.Eventually though, Wall Street will likely wake up to the company's near- and long-term growth potential and send Jushi stock significantly higher in 2021.

