Hunter Technology Corp.: Hunter Technology Appoints COO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Florian M. Spiegl as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.



Following on the Company's successful transition and financing, Hunter is pleased to continue with strengthening its executive suite. "I am delighted to have Florian on board in this new chapter post-acquisition of the company we spent years building together. He brings a wealth of experience taking products from idea to market based on solid research," said Alex Medana, Hunter's CEO.

Dr. Spiegl is an innovator and serial entrepreneur in the financial technology sector with over 15 years of experience. His corporate career spans strategy consulting with the Boston Consulting Group to asset management with Credit Suisse. ?

Dr. Spiegl was a co-founder of fintech firm FinFabrik as well as the Hong Kong FinTech Association. He serves on the FinTech Advisory Board of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Dr. Spiegl holds a PhD and a MA in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Vienna.?

"The digitalization of the physical oil trading market is inevitable and underway but still unevenly distributed," said Dr. Spiegl. "It is a formidable opportunity to bring the benefits of this evolution specifically to independent producers. I am very pleased to be part of a strong team that creates real impact in this essential industry."

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.

