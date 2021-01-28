Technavio has been monitoring the all-wheel drive e-bikes market and it is poised to grow by 699.80 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005627/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global All-Wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free sample report in minutes
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the all-wheel drive e-bikes market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Utilization of advanced carbon fiber material is a major trend driving the growth of the market
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 699.80 mn
- Who are the top players in the market?
BestEBicycles, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Christini Technologies Inc., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, E-Cells Inc., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Rambo Bikes, are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The rising environmental concerns and government policies is one of the major factors driving the market
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 47% of the market share
Related Reports on Consumer DiscretionaryInclude:
- Entrance Floor Mat Market by Product, Application, End-user, Material, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The entrance floor mat market size has the potential to grow by USD 639.45 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.01%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
- Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The electric vehicle range extender market size has the potential to grow by USD 290.20 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BestEBicycles, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Christini Technologies Inc., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, E-Cells Inc., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Rambo Bikes are some of the major market participants. The rising environmental concerns and government policies will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this all-wheel drive e-bikes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
All-Wheel Drive E-bikes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
All-Wheel Drive E-bikes Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Twin Hub Motor
- Front Hub Motor And Rear Paddle Drive
- Mid-drive Motor With Transfer Drive
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46689
All-Wheel Drive E-bikes Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The all-wheel drive e-bikes market report covers the following areas:
- All-Wheel Drive E-bikes Market Size
- All-Wheel Drive E-bikes Market Trends
- All-Wheel Drive E-bikes Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies utilization of advanced carbon fiber material as one of the prime reasons driving the all-wheel drive E-bikes market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
All-Wheel Drive E-bikes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist all-wheel drive e-bikes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the all-wheel drive e-bikes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the all-wheel drive e-bikes market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-wheel drive e-bikes market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Twin hub motor Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Front hub motor and rear paddle drive Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mid-drive motor with transfer drive Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BestEBicycles
- BH BIKES EUROPE SL
- Brompton Bicycle Ltd.
- Christini Technologies Inc.
- Ducati Motor Holding Spa
- E-Cells Inc.
- Greenwit Technologies Ltd.
- Karbon Kinetics Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Rambo Bikes
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005627/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/