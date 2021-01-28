Family-Run Craft-Producer Sweeps Awards in First Year of Sales, and Becomes the First Independent Licensed Producer to Deliver Certified Organic Concentrates

Salt Spring Island, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Craft BC cannabis producer GOOD BUDS Company Inc., wins major awards in its first year of sales, including: Concentrate of the Year (KIND Awards 2020), Best Social Media (ADCANN Awards 2020) and Top Five Finalist for Cannabis Brand of the Year (ADCANN Awards 2020).

Both awards are community-voted by the Canadian public and cannabis industry, with the ADCANN Marketing and Advertising Awards receiving over 400 entries and 100,000 public votes. The KIND Awards were chosen by over 150 retail budtenders from across the country from thousands of products.

"We're thrilled to say our all-natural concentrates and family-brand are now award-winning!" said Tyler Rumi, Co-Founder and CEO of GOOD BUDS. "We started GOOD BUDS to honour the legacy of great weed and its ability to bring people together. This has driven us to stay true to our craft-roots and put our focus on unique genetics, all-natural extraction techniques, and organic growing on Salt Spring Island, BC. To see this awarded by budtenders and the cannabis industry is the biggest honour, and one that drives us to take our top-shelf weed and concentrates to the next level."

GOOD BUDS is now the first independent Licensed Cannabis Producer to release Certified Organic Concentrates, after GOOD BUDS received complete organic certification for all outdoor cultivation, pre-rolls, and extracts from the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association (FVOPA).

Founded by brothers, Tyler and Alex Rumi, GOOD BUDS is a family of professionals with a relentless focus on quality and sustainable cultivation. The company is guided by the principles of artisanal quality, and organic growing and extraction techniques. GOOD BUDS currently sells small-batch cannabis and all-natural Certified Organic hash and rosin at retailers across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. For more information about GOOD BUDS, visit goodbudsco.com.

- 30 -

About GOOD BUDS Company Inc.

Founded by brothers, Tyler and Alex Rumi in 2017, GOOD BUDS is an award-winning Licensed Cannabis Producer and Extractor based in Salt Spring Island, BC. GOOD BUDS sells flower, pre-rolls, and solventless concentrates into select Canadian recreational markets. The company is also a Certified Living Wage Employer through BC's Living Wage for Families Campaign.

To learn more, visit us at Goodbudsco.com or @goodbudsco on Instagram.

For more information, high-res images or to request an interview please contact:

Sierra Percy-Beauregard | sierra.pb@goodbudsco.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72988