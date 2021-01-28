

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.79 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $2.10 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 billion or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $4.12 billion from $4.41 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.64 Bln. vs. $1.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q4): $4.12 Bln vs. $4.41 Bln last year.



