

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Unisys Corp. (UIS) said Thursday it has extended its brand partnership with pro golfer Ryan Palmer, a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR.



Palmer and Unisys have partnered together since 2018, when Palmer claimed four Top-10 finishes.



The company noted that Palmer has recorded eight Top-10 finishes during the 2020 and 2021 seasons to date, and has qualified to play in all four major tournaments in 2021.



Unisys said Palmer will wear Unisys branding during all domestic and international competitions throughout 2021. He will also appear at Unisys client and associate events, regardless of whether appearances are in-person or virtual in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.



In addition, Palmer's caddie, James Edmondson, will wear Unisys branding while Palmer's golf bag will also feature Unisys branding.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

