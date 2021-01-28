Yowie Group: Surprise-Inside Confectionery Brand Launches "Spread Love with Yowie!" Valentine's Day Initiative

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Yowie Group, the confectionery company that brings families sweet treats combined with an educational experience, today announced the launch of their Valentine's Day campaign titled "Spread Love with Yowie." This year, Yowie will be offering special Valentine's Day discounts, free activities, DIY craft ideas, and more on their website.

From now until February 15, 2021, Yowie will be offering a $5 discount on boxes of their surprise-inside chocolate eggs with code "5spreadlove." To take advantage of this limited-time holiday offering, Yowie fans and families can visit the Yowie Store on Amazon.com to purchase.

In addition to this deal, the Yowie website offers a Valentine's Day-themed customizable bookmark for kids to decorate, as well as printable Yowie valentine cards and exciting Valentine's Day learning activities for preschoolers.

"With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we recognize the struggle for families to continue finding ways to make every holiday special during the pandemic," said Cynthia Thayer, Global CMO at Yowie Group. "As a company dedicated to bringing families together through sweet treats with a fun and educational experience, we're happy to go the extra mile and provide all we can for families across the nation."

Due to the success of Yowie's recent holiday campaigns, including "Halloween at Home" and "Sweeten the Season," the confectionery brand decided to continue these initiatives to celebrate Valentine's Day, in hopes of making the 2021 holiday extra special for families and Yowie fans.

For anyone looking to take advantage of the "Spread Love with Yowie!" Valentine's Day activities, Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Target, 7Eleven, Albertson's, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and most recently both Food Lion and Casey's or online at Amazon.com.

To learn more about Yowie, visit https://yowieworld.com/.

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full-color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile, and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys, and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise inside chocolates, Yowie Bites, and Yowie Gummies are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

